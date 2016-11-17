(Adds analyst comment, details)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV Nov 17 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, reported lower third-quarter net profit after making a provision for a U.S. tax investigation, but the decline was less than forecast.

Hapoalim on Thursday said it earned 699 million shekels ($182 million) in the quarter, down from 802 million a year earlier but above a forecast of 664 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

As previously announced, Hapoalim set aside a provision of 255 million shekels in relation to a U.S. investigation into whether it helped American clients evade U.S. taxes at its Swiss unit.

This is in addition to $50 million Hapoalim had already set aside for the U.S. investigation. Hapoalim has denied the allegations.

Net interest income edged up to 2.2 billion shekels from 2.18 billion. The bank also benefited from improved credit provisions, posting income of 118 million shekels from provisioning, compared with an expense of 55 million in the year-ago quarter.

Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets - a measure of financial strength - was 10.81 percent, compared with 9.63 percent at the end of 2015.

Its board raised the bank's dividend to 30 percent of net profit, or 210 million shekels for the third quarter. The bank received permission last month from the regulator to raise its dividend payout from 20 percent of net profit.

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner, who rates Hapoalim "underweight", said the main catalyst for the shares will be the settlement of the ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"In our view this would pave the way to a dividend payout increase from the current 30 percent to 50 percent," Rosner said.

Bank Leumi and Israel Discount Bank need to meet certain capital requirements before getting the go ahead to pay dividends. Leumi is expected to get approval in 2017. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank and First International Bank of Israel pay far smaller dividends.

Leumi on Wednesday reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 919 million shekels as it recouped from insurers some of the fine it paid U.S. authorities in late 2014 to settle two investigations into whether it helped U.S. clients evade taxes.

($1 = 3.8501 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Jane Merriman)