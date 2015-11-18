ZURICH Nov 18 Switzerland's Banque Heritage said on Wednesday it would take on client assets from wealth manager Bank Hottinger, which regulators put into bankruptcy last month.

The agreement is expected to be among a host of deals and closures in the Swiss banking industry, as an international crackdown on tax avoidance and costly regulation put pressure on banks, many of whom had relied on Switzerland's bank secrecy rules.

Consultancy KPMG has estimated the number of Swiss private banks will fall to fewer than 100 in the next three years from around 130 now.

Geneva-based Banque Heritage will take on guaranteed deposits of up to 100,000 Swiss francs ($98,678) as well as assets held at the bank, part of efforts to boost its presence in emerging markets, Europe and the Middle East.

It did not disclose the value of the transaction.

This follows Banque Heritage's purchase in February of client assets from British bank Standard Chartered.

Swiss financial regulator FINMA said in October it had initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Zurich-based Bank Hottinger, which was founded in 1786.

