By Helene Durand
LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Banks' attempts to meet higher
capital requirements and replace old subordinated debt have been
given a much-needed boost as European investor appetite for
callable product returns.
A EUR1bn 10-year non-call five transaction priced this week
for Denmark's largest bank Danske Bank was the latest in a
recent string of deals in the callable format that have
attracted strong demand from institutional investors in Europe.
"10-year bullets are more inefficient from a capital
perspective," said Daniel Shore, head of Northern European FIG
DCM at HSBC.
Regulators amortise the capital treatment on Tier 2 debt
five years from redemption meaning, after this point, straight
bullet maturities effectively become expensive bank senior debt.
With an estimated EUR180bn to be raised, mainly in Tier 2
format by 2018, the more efficient the format, the better for
the bank.
Bullets became the structure of choice for banks needing
Tier 2 capital after the financial crisis when issuers started
to skip calls on callable bonds. From a peak of more than
USD71bn equivalent issued in callables in 2006, issuance has
dropped to USD15bn this year according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bond investors were left fuming when banks refused to call
hybrid capital securities at the first opportunity, as had
previously been the norm. These securities had been structured
to provide borrowers with an economic incentive to call, so five
years from maturity, typically, the coupon changed to a
Libor/Euribor plus a spread. But after the crunch with senior
debt expensive and rationed, and prevailing low interest rates,
the incentive to call was not there.
In a lot of cases, bondholders were holding bonds where the
coupon had actually stepped down, and issuers began to demand
extra for including a call feature.
"The market was previously pricing a relatively hefty premium
for callable versus bullets which was anything between 20bp and
30bp for low beta names," Adam Bothamley, head of EMEA debt
syndicate at HSBC.
"As a result, issuers were opting for the lower-spread
bullet product despite the capital inefficiency. For the best
names, the problem was not really about the saleability of the
product but more the breakeven."
PRICING IMPROVES
However, pricing for callable Tier 2 debt has undoubtedly
improved. A EUR750m 10-year non-call five-year for DNB Bank
priced last week came at 177bp over mid-swaps, giving a coupon
of 3% and was the tightest callable bond priced since the
financial crisis began.
Meanwhile, bankers on the Danske deal, which was led by
Barclays, Credit Suisse, Danske, HSBC and Societe Generale said
the issuer did not really have to pay up to add the call.
Bothamley added the catalyst for the narrowing of the call
premium had been the recent rate volatility and the back-up in
US Treasury yields.
"Investors now value the rate protection afforded by the
reset so 10NC5 works well," he said. "Also, by having a
one time call and coupon reset, investors feel they are not
giving too much away in terms of optionality to the issuer."
HSBC's Shore added that the success of the recent supply
could make issuers reassess their capital issuance plans and
whether they should accelerate them as Tier 2 is still an
important part of the capital stack.
"If the recent deals perform and markets remain in good
shape then this could open up opportunities for banks who have
traded at a much higher spread."
STARS ALIGN
The depth of the demand has also played a key part. "The
market has been deeper for bullet trades than for callables, but
that is less true now," said Piers Ronan, FIG syndicate at
Credit Suisse. "Investors are not so keen on duration and we
have now had four callable deals in a row from banks that have
worked very well."
Demand for HSBC, Credit Suisse, DNB Bank and Danske Bank,
all priced in September, was in excess of EUR3bn each. The fact
that asset-managers, pension funds and insurance companies are
prepared to buy the product is also another positive for banks.
But it won't be a one way train for borrowers.
"Some issuers will find it easier than others to access the
format," said one London-based fund manager. "The Scandis and
the likes of HSBC who have a strong track record of called deals
will find it easier than others who have not kept their side of
the bargain and not called deals when they could have done."
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Alex Chambers, Marc
Carnegie)