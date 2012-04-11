A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Banking shares recovered from earlier losses, while bond yields fell slightly, on speculation the Reserve Bank of India could announce a cut in the cash reserve ratio on or before its April 17 policy meeting.

An action to cut the amount of reserves that lenders must hold with the central bank could help alleviate persistently tight interbank liquidity, though some traders expressed doubts about whether the RBI would do so.

Most analysts polled by Reuters this week still expect the RBI to announce a cut in the repo rate on April 17, but they also expect the central bank to ease less over the course of the fiscal year and instead implement more CRR.

The Nifty's bank sub-index rose 0.8 percent after earlier falling as much as 1.3 percent.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.57 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.59 percent. It has moved in the 8.56 to 8.61 percent range so far in the day.

The RBI has already cut the CRR this year by 125 basis points, but it has been widely seen as not enough to ease the liquidity squeeze in the banking system.

Traders said short-covering also helped India's 10-year bond prices to gain.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)