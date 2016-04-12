* Dutch private banks Insinger, Theodoor Gilissen to merge

* Creates third largest private bank in Netherlands

* BNP to sell 63 pct Insinger stake to Gilissen owner KBL (Adds BNP Paribas comment, background)

AMSTERDAM, April 12 Qatari-owned KBL European Private Bankers is to buy Bank Insinger de Beaufort to create the third largest private bank in the Netherlands.

Under the deal, BNP Paribas will sell its 63 percent stake in Insinger de Beaufort, a spokeswoman at the French bank said. KBL will then merge its Dutch subsidiary Theodoor Gilissen with Insinger.

The pair said the merger would help them to gain scale and expand their online and asset structuring services businesses.

In the Netherlands, the combined group would rank third behind ABN Amro subsidiary MeesPierson and Van Lanschot Bankiers in terms of size.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the two companies, among the oldest private banks in the Netherlands, will have approximately 22.5 billion euros ($25.65 billion) of assets under management (AUM), they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

In similar deals, private banks have been valued at around 2 percent of assets under management, suggesting a very rough valuation of 200 million euros for Insinger, with its 10.5 billion of euros of assets.

Insinger spokesman Michiel de Vries said that pending regulatory approval, the parties expected the deal to be concluded in 2017.

In 2008, BNP Paribas said it would pay 60 million euros to take 35 percent in Insinger. It merged the private bank with its Dutch and UK operations in 2009 and its stake rose to 63 percent.

"This is consistent with wealth management's strategy to focus on countries where its clients can fully benefit from the integrated business model of the group," the BNP Paribas spokeswoman said. ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane Merriman)