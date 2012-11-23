(Corrects to show that Cairn has no exposure to peripheral
credits in 14th paragraph)
* Subordinated debt rallies despite negative events
* 2012 performance difficult to match
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 23 (IFR) - Investors willing to stick their
necks out and buy financial institutions' paper in the dark days
of 2011 have been rewarded with handsome returns over the last
year, but the sector's phenomenal rally is likely to make the
hunt for yield more challenging in 2013.
With Italian 10-year yields approaching 7.75% and Spain's
hovering above 6.7%, the prospect of a sovereign default loomed
over the entire European banking system. Synthetic credit
reflected the market's fears with Markit's Senior Financials
index at 353bp and the Subordinated at almost 590bp.
For those who believed that policymakers would not let the
euro fail, however, rewards have been handsome. One year on and
the iTraxx Senior stands at 170bp with the Subordinated at
295bp, while Italian and Spanish 10-year yields are below 5% and
6% respectively.
The chances of widespread bank failures due to a lack of
liquidity were taken off the table when the European Central
Bank announced unlimited funds to European banks through the
Long Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO).
"Our view at the end of last year was that there was less
than a 5% chance of the euro breaking up and as soon as the
first LTRO kicked in, we saw hybrid debt fly," said Alex
Lasagna, COO and head of investor relations at Algebris.
"We were well positioned to benefit from that as we had
bought before the rally. It was never a gamble. We always felt
that the risk/rewards were extremely attractive."
Despite the December and February LTROs, investors had to
endure a volatile ride until July, when Mario Draghi said he
would do whatever it takes to save the euro. Although the ECB
has not yet spent a single cent on the Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMT) programme, the market has headed in one
direction.
And for those positioned down the capital curve, the returns
have been spectacular.
Cairn Capital, for example, that launched Cairn Subordinated
Financials Fund in October 2011, recently said in a note to
investors that the fund had delivered a net return of 30.4% in
2012 and 40.3% since launch.
The story is similar for other funds focused on subordinated
financial debt. A CoCo fund launched by Algebris in March 2011
has delivered a 48% return year-to-date, while three Swisscanto
CoCo funds show returns over the same period of more than 20%.
"Owning the market was the biggest factor for (performance
in) bank capital last year," said Roberto Henriques, financials
credit analyst at JP Morgan.
As the end of 2012 approaches, few expect performance in the
coming year to be driven in quite the same way.
OLD OR NEW STYLE?
"The likelihood of achieving the same type of return is
lower but we still have strong expectations in terms of
achieving strong returns," Andrew Jackson, CIO at Cairn. "The
universe of assets is shrinking which should help performance."
Jackson said that Cairn's approach would remain cautious,
with no exposure to credits in the peripheral jurisdictions.
Algebris's Lasagna agreed, saying that while volatility had
nearly halved since the LTROs, there were still some
opportunities in the sector, especially if policy makers
continued to muddle through.
"Banks will have to roll their old hybrids into new Basel 3
compliant instruments which will be complex. We love it because
it's so difficult to price and gives plenty of opportunities."
Algebris's enthusiasm for new-style instruments is not
shared by all, even though some banks, like Barclays for
example, are keen to push the innovation agenda
Jackson explained that he didn't think investors are being
compensated for the risk they are taking given that there is
more investor-friendly paper available in the secondary market
at attractive levels. "For choice, we would rather look at
legacy instruments," he said.
ALPHA, NOT BETA
Last year's stellar returns came despite investors having to
dodge issuers offering to buy back debt for as little at 25%-30%
of face value, or deciding to break market convention, and the
economics of ownership, by refusing to call bonds at their first
call date .
If anything, the pace of such things happening is picking
up, and then there is the increasing noise around burden-sharing
in Spanish banks.
Another opportunity for investors to generate returns has
been the downward direction of European bank credit ratings. In
November, Moody's said it had downgraded around two-thirds of
the senior unsecured ratings of non-peripheral euro-area banks
over the 12 months ended 30 September 2012, and nearly 90% of
banks in the euro area periphery.
"We like downgrades, we like the fact that it can cause
forced sellers for those investors who follow the index," said
Cairn's Jackson.
Lasagna said Algebris looks at each institution's balance
sheet and decides where it wants to be in the capital structure.
Fear of systemic risk has resulted in high correlation in
risk markets but the OMT has removed the so-called tail-risk.
"2012 has essentially been a 'beta' year. If we're right
that correlations between asset classes decline, the benefits of
alpha should be more apparent," said Stephen Dulake, head of
credit research at JP Morgan.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Alex
Chambers, Editing by Julian Baker)