LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Banks are expected to ramp up capital
and senior unsecured funding next year despite the possibility
of increased volatility from the European Central Bank's stress
tests, asset quality review, and the prospect of Fed tapering.
Speaking at the IFR Bank Capital Conference at the Thomson
Reuters Building in London on Thursday, market experts predicted
that next year bank capital will be a growth area, helping to
reverse a 7% decline in total FIG issuance in 2013.
"FIG businesses have stopped shrinking which is giving us a
more positive outlook," said Marcus Schulte, head of European
FIG DCM at Credit Suisse.
"We expect capital to be the real growth area over the next
year, whether you think it will reach EUR150-200bn or not."
In the senior unsecured market, where volumes have plummeted
to levels not seen since 2002, peripheral banks are expected to
be at the forefront of funding as credit spreads have become
more reasonable.
On Wednesday, Allied Irish Banks paid mid-swaps plus 235bp
for its first senior unsecured transaction since the crisis.
"AIB was able to issue a three-year bond yesterday at a
level that made sense," said Oliver Sedgwick, Managing Director,
head of EMEA IG syndicate at Goldman Sachs.
"We expect a 10% pick up for senior funding where UK banks
will clearly issue in bigger volumes than they have this year
and peripherals will increase their issuance by 10%."
For the recently opened Additional Tier 1 market, tax
hurdles are still preventing certain banks from pulling the
trigger on deals, although Sedgwick believes that once these
issues are solved, European banks could issue EUR25-35bn
annually.
"There might be one or two surprises next year so borrowers
need to ensure they have a very good view on issuing windows,"
said Isaac Alonso, managing director, FIG origination, global
capital markets at UniCredit.
COVERED DECLINE
But the encumbered balance sheets of many banks mean covered
bond volumes will once again decline. Over the past year,
covered bond issuance has dropped by 20%, said Schulte.
Peripheral banks that have been largely using the covered
bond market are now looking at ways to free up room on their
balance sheets.
"Investors want to know what assets have already been
pledged away," said Schulte. "Peripheral banks will still use
the market, but until they overcome these challenges issuance
will fall behind."
In Spain, banks are considering issuing covered bond
securities with restricted cover pools - rather than their
entire balance sheet - as they seek to reduce asset encumbrance
and enable an easier application of bail-in legislation by the
Bank of Spain.
According to a Fitch report on asset encumbrance in cover
pools published in June, Spanish, Swedish, German and Portuguese
banks are top of a sample of 135 issuers (comprising 101 banking
groups), on a weighted average basis, with asset encumbrance
ranging from 28% to 12% at the end of 2012.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)