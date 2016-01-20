JERUSALEM Jan 20 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second largest lender, said on Wednesday it has received
precommitments from institutions for nearly 4.3 billion shekels
($1.08 billion) in bonds and deferred notes.
The deferred notes account for about 749 million shekels and
will have an annual interest rate of 3.25 percent, and the
series of bonds totaling about 3.5 billion shekels will have an
interest rate of 0.59 percent and will be linked to the consumer
price index, the bank said.
($1 = 3.9734 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)