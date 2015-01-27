TEL AVIV Jan 27 Bank Leumi estimated
on Tuesday that a $400 million deduction to be taken by
conglomerate Israel Corp in its 2014 financial results would
lower the bank's annual net profit by about 250 million shekels
($63 million).
Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, owns 18 percent of
Israel Corp. The Israeli conglomerate said its 2014 profit would
be cut by $400 million following the spin-off of some its assets
into a new company called Kenon Holdings earlier this
month.
"This is only a preliminary estimate ... and there could be
a significant change between the preliminary estimate and the
final amount calculated," Leumi said in a statement.
Leumi will report its fourth quarter 2014 results in March.
($1 = 3.9569 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)