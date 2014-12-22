Dec 22 Bank Leumi Le Israel BM,
Israel's second largest bank, will pay $130 million to settle an
investigation into whether it helped its U.S. clients evade
taxes, a New York regulator said.
The lender also fired some senior employees who engaged in
misconduct and it agreed to have an independent monitor review
its compliance programs, the New York State Department of
Financial Services said. (on.ny.gov/1E3Sn29)
"Bank Leumi employees engaged in a series of egregious
schemes - including creating complex, sham loan arrangements -
to help its U.S. clients shirk their responsibility to pay
taxes," the department's superintendent Benjamin Lawsky said in
a statement.
"What's worse, when certain Swiss banks began to put the
brakes on this type of misconduct, Bank Leumi instead hit the
accelerator even harder - viewing it as a 'golden opportunity'
to pick up new business," he said.
Bank Leumi officials were not immediately available for
comment.
The bank has set aside more than 1.4 billion shekels ($358
million) to settle with the U.S. Justice Department and the New
York regulator.
Bank Leumi is yet to settle with the Justice Department,
which is expected to fine the bank up to $270 million.
U.S. efforts to crack down on Americans using offshore banks
to evade taxes have largely focused on Swiss banks, but lenders
in other countries are also under scrutiny.
The investigation of Israeli banks started in 2011, two
years after Swiss bank UBS AG was fined $780 million
and it had to hand over client data to the United States.
Credit Suisse agreed in May to pay more than $2.5
billion in penalties for helping Americans dodge taxes.
Israel's largest bank Hapoalim and fourth-largest
lender Mizrahi-Tefahot are also being investigated.
($1 = 3.91 shekels)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)