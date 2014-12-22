Dec 22 Bank Leumi Le Israel BM, Israel's second largest bank, will pay $130 million to settle an investigation into whether it helped its U.S. clients evade taxes, a New York regulator said.

The lender also fired some senior employees who engaged in misconduct and it agreed to have an independent monitor review its compliance programs, the New York State Department of Financial Services said. (on.ny.gov/1E3Sn29)

"Bank Leumi employees engaged in a series of egregious schemes - including creating complex, sham loan arrangements - to help its U.S. clients shirk their responsibility to pay taxes," the department's superintendent Benjamin Lawsky said in a statement.

"What's worse, when certain Swiss banks began to put the brakes on this type of misconduct, Bank Leumi instead hit the accelerator even harder - viewing it as a 'golden opportunity' to pick up new business," he said.

Bank Leumi officials were not immediately available for comment.

The bank has set aside more than 1.4 billion shekels ($358 million) to settle with the U.S. Justice Department and the New York regulator.

Bank Leumi is yet to settle with the Justice Department, which is expected to fine the bank up to $270 million.

U.S. efforts to crack down on Americans using offshore banks to evade taxes have largely focused on Swiss banks, but lenders in other countries are also under scrutiny.

The investigation of Israeli banks started in 2011, two years after Swiss bank UBS AG was fined $780 million and it had to hand over client data to the United States.

Credit Suisse agreed in May to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties for helping Americans dodge taxes.

Israel's largest bank Hapoalim and fourth-largest lender Mizrahi-Tefahot are also being investigated. ($1 = 3.91 shekels) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)