* Follows US settlement with Credit Suisse
* Leumi to record Q2 charge of 460 million shekels
(Adds details, share reaction, background, source comments)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, June 8 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second largest bank, said on Sunday it was close to a deal to
pay nearly 1 billion shekels ($289 million) to the U.S. Justice
Department in relation to its investigation into possible tax
evasion by the bank's American clients.
The settlement, likely to take weeks or months to complete,
marks another step in the United States' wide-ranging efforts to
crack down on Americans using offshore banks to evade taxes.
Last month, Credit Suisse agreed to pay more than $2.5
billion in penalties for helping Americans dodge taxes.
Leumi, which had already set aside 490 million shekels, said
it would increase this by 460 million to make a total of 950
million. The bank will record this charge in the second quarter
which would significantly impact quarterly results, it said.
"In order to settle all the issues related to the U.S.
customers matter, the bank continues to hold discussions with
additional relevant U.S authorities," it said.
Leumi said the investigation covered the period between 2002
and 2010. "Leumi is the first bank in the Israeli banking system
expected to reach an agreement with the U.S. Justice
Department," the bank said.
A source familiar with the negotiations said Leumi was
notified of the offer by U.S. authorities last week. The United
States did not want the offer size published but Leumi had no
choice but to inform its shareholders under Israeli law.
Leumi has urged U.S. clients to disclose information about
their accounts to the U.S. authorities.
The U.S. effort has been focused largely on banks in
Switzerland, but banks in other countries, including Israeli
banks through their Swiss units, are under scrutiny.
In January, the Justice Department said it had received 106
requests from Swiss entities to participate in a U.S. settlement
programme aimed at ending the tax-dodging probe.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, as well as
Mizrahi-Tefahot - Israel's fourth-largest bank - are
also being investigated.
Spokespeople for Hapoalim and Mizrahi declined to comment on
the progress of the investigation at the banks.
The probe at Israeli banks started in 2011, two years after
Swiss bank UBS was fined $780 million and also had to
hand over client data to the United States.
The source, who declined to be identified, estimated Israeli
banks' exposure to the U.S. tax issue at 4-5 billion shekels.
The source said Leumi did not initially realise it had done
anything illegal. "Clearly, Leumi didn't respond quickly
enough," the source said. "Leumi didn't fully understand the
meaning of the investigation."
Leumi decided to cooperate fully with the United States,
believing that this could result in a lower settlement. It
conducted its own investigation.
Leumi's shares closed 0.5 percent lower in Tel Aviv,
compared with gains of 1 percent on the broader bourse.
($1 = 3.4574 Israeli Shekels)
(Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem and
Katharina Bart in Zurich. Editing by Jane Merriman)