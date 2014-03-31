UPDATE 2-HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO
* Bank mandated along with Wall Street banks on Aramco IPO - CEO
TEL AVIV, March 31 Israel's Bank Leumi says:
* Q4 net profit 348 million shekels versus 259 million shekel loss
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q4 net profit of 458 million shekels
* Workforce to shrink by another 300 employees by end of 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Bank mandated along with Wall Street banks on Aramco IPO - CEO
* Says approved a qualified institutional placement of upto 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: