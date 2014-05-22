BRIEF-CNB Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* CNB Financial Corporation reports first quarter earnings for 2017, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
May 22 Israel's Bank Leumi said:
* Q1 net profit 625 million shekels versus 570 million shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q1 net profit of 514 million shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* CNB Financial Corporation reports first quarter earnings for 2017, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
* Cincinnati Financial Corporation announces preliminary estimate for first-quarter storm losses