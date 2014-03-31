* Q4 net profit 348 mln shekels vs 458 mln forecast

* Bank to cut workforce by another 300 employees in 2014

* Leumi has 6 years to reduce Israel Corp stake to 10 pct (Adds chairman, CEO comments, details on dividend, Israel Corp)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, March 31 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, said on Monday it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, helped by a drop in credit loss provisions, lower expenses and higher financing income.

Leumi, like rival Hapoalim, has reduced its exposure to large corporate debtors and increased lending to households and small businesses to bolster its bottom line.

In 2013, 54 percent of its loan portfolio was to retail customers and 46 percent to large corporate clients compared with 60 percent corporate and 40 percent retail in 2008.

Leumi posted quarterly net profit of 348 million shekels ($99.4 million), compared with a loss of 259 million a year earlier when it took a charge related to a U.S. tax investigation.

This was below analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for profit of 458 million shekels due to a large loss at holding company Israel Corp, in which Leumi holds 18 percent. Leumi shares were down 0.4 percent in afternoon trade.

The bank is planning to reduce that stake to no more than 10 percent to comply with new regulations aimed at reducing the concentration of power in the economy.

"We have six years to reduce our stake. I don't know if we will wait six years," Chairman David Brodet told a news conference.

Leumi posted a 1.5 percent rise in net interest income to 1.81 billion shekels, while its credit loss charge fell nearly 60 percent to 155 million.

The bank said it would reduce its workforce by 300 in 2014 as part of a plan to lay off 1,000 employees from 2012-2014, all due to voluntary retirement or natural attrition. Its operating expenses fell by 13.7 percent in the quarter.

The bank is also closing down some branches abroad, such as in Panama, while opening a new branch in Shanghai.

Leumi has not paid a dividend in the past three years and Chief Executive Rakefet Russak Aminoach said the bank would be able to distribute one once it has met the criteria for Basel III. Its core Tier I capital ratio was 9.2 percent at the end of 2013 in Basel III terms and Leumi, like Hapoalim, must reach 10 percent by the start of 2017.

Last week Hapoalim reported better-than-expected net profit of 651 million shekels in the quarter.

($1 = 3.5000 Israeli Shekels) (Additional reporting by Steven Scheer)