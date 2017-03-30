TEL AVIV, March 30 Bank Leumi,
Israel's second-largest lender, reported slightly higher
fourth-quarter net profit that missed expectations and said it
will begin paying a dividend for the first time in six years.
Leumi posted on Thursday quarterly net profit of 443 million
shekels ($122 million), up from 431 million a year ago but below
a forecast of 468 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net interest income rose to 1.87 billion shekels from 1.73
billion. It had credit loss expenses of 46 million shekels
versus 33 million a year ago.
For the first time in six years the bank adopted a dividend
policy, as its board set a payout ratio of 20 percent of
quarterly profit, starting in the first quarter of 2017.
Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a
proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 11.15 percent
at the end of 2016 from 9.58 percent at the end of 2015.
($1 = 3.6205 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)