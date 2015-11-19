TEL AVIV Nov 19 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, reported a better-than-expected 10.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, boosted by non-interest income and lower expenses.

Leumi said on Thursday it earned quarterly net profit of 704 million shekels ($181 million), up from 636 million a year ago and above a forecast of 613 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income fell 1.3 percent to 1.875 billion shekels, while non-interest income rose 5.4 percent. It had expenses in respect of credit losses of 73 million shekels versus 56 million a year ago.

Operating expenses fell 14.6 percent to 2.1 billion shekels.

Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.3 percent at the end of September from 9.09 percent at the end of December. ($1 = 3.8849 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)