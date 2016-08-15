BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
TEL AVIV Aug 14 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, reported an 87 percent jump in second-quarter profit that beat expectations partly due to a one-time gain from the sale of shares in Visa Europe.
Leumi said on Monday it earned quarterly net profit of 970 million shekels ($255 million), up from 518 million a year ago and above a forecast of 655.6 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Its profit was boosted by a 242 million shekel gain from the Visa Europe sale.
Net interest income edged up 1.7 percent to 2.03 billion shekels. It had credit loss income due to recoveries of 154 million shekels versus expenses of 12 million a year ago.
Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.4 percent at the end of June versus 9.52 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 3.8057 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)