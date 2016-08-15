(Adds details, analyst comments, background, share reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV Aug 15 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, reported an 87 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Monday, beating expectations thanks to a gain from the sale of shares in Visa Europe and money recovered on bad loans.

Leumi posted quarterly net profit of 970 million shekels ($255 million), up from 518 million a year ago and above a forecast of 655.6 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Profit was boosted by a 242 million shekel gain from the sale of Visa Europe shares amid its acquisition by Visa Inc .

Israel's largest lender, Hapoalim, similarly benefited from the Visa sale, reporting last week that it earned 1.12 billion shekels in the quarter, up from 886 million a year earlier.

Leumi's net interest income edged up 1.7 percent to 2.03 billion shekels in the April-June quarter. It recovered 154 million shekels from loans previously written off, compared with credit loss expenses of 12 million a year ago. Analysts had forecast on average credit loss expenses of 83 million shekels.

Excluding the one-time gain and the beat in the loan loss provision, "we estimate that underlying return on equity stood at 7 percent, which is in line with our estimates," Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner said.

Rosner said Leumi was his top pick among Israeli banks, with its shares up 5.7 percent since the beginning of 2016 to outpace its peers.

Leumi shares were up 0.4 percent at 14.26 shekels in midday trade, in line with the blue chip Tel Aviv 25 index.

"We believe the bank has achieved a strong capital position and going forward will be able to focus solely on execution," Rosner said.

Leumi's Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.4 percent at the end of June from 9.52 percent a year earlier.

Leumi's board approved a cost-cutting programme in June, under which 673 employees out of about 9,350 in Israel have agreed to take early retirement by the end of 2016.

Also on Monday, Israel Discount Bank posted a 46 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 393 million shekels, also beating expectations on a gain from the sale of Visa Europe shares. ($1 = 3.8057 shekels) (Editing by Steven Scheer and Keith Weir)