TEL AVIV Nov 16 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second-largest lender, reported a 30 percent rise in
third-quarter profit that beat expectations due to higher
interest income and lower operating expenses.
Leumi said on Wednesday it earned quarterly net profit of
919 million shekels ($239 million), up from 704 million a year
ago and above a forecast of 708 million shekels in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Net interest income rose 5.1 percent to 1.97 billion
shekels. It had credit loss expenses of 106 million shekels
versus 73 million a year ago.
Operating expenses fell 7.8 percent due to lower salary cost
and an insurance reimbursement related to an agreement signed
with U.S. authorities regarding U.S. customers.
Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a
proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.86 percent
from 9.58 percent at the end of 2015.
($1 = 3.8381 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)