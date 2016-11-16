(Adds insurance reimbursement, retirement plan, analyst)
TEL AVIV Nov 16 Israel's Bank Leumi,
Israel's second-largest lender, reported a 30 percent rise in
third-quarter profit that beat expectations as it recouped from
insurers some of the fine it paid U.S. authorities in a tax
investigation.
Israel's second-largest lender Leumi paid $400 million in
fines in late 2014 to settle two investigations into whether it
helped U.S. clients evade taxes.
An insurance reimbursement worth 235 million shekels
relating to the fine, together with a 5.1 percent rise in net
interest income helped the bank increase its third-quarter net
profit to 919 million shekels ($239 million) from 704 million a
year ago -- topping a forecast of 708 million shekels in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank, which has been cutting costs, said 695 employees,
or 6 percent, of its Israel-based workforce have signed an early
retirement agreement and are expected to leave by the end of the
year. In the next five years, another 640 employees are expected
to leave through natural retirement.
Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner, who rates Leumi "outperform",
said it was his top pick among Israeli banks.
"Leumi has outperformed Israeli banks peers since the
beginning of the year," he said, pointing to a 15 percent gain
in Leumi shares versus 11.8 percent for the industry.
"We continue to believe that management is delivering strong
execution and we expect the relative outperformance to
continue."
Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a
proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 10.86 percent
from 9.58 percent at the end of 2015.
($1 = 3.8381 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Louise
Heavens)