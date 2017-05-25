TEL AVIV May 25 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second-largest lender, reported a 36 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit and declared its first dividend in six
years.
Leumi posted on Thursday quarterly net profit of 622 million
shekels ($174 million), up from 459 million a year ago but below
a forecast of 661 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net interest income rose to 1.87 billion shekels from 1.66
billion. It had credit loss expenses of 101 million shekels
versus recoveries of 123 million a year ago.
Leumi said it would pay a dividend for the quarter of 124
million shekels.
In March, the bank adopted a dividend policy, as its board
set a payout ratio of 20 percent of quarterly profit starting in
the first quarter of 2017.
Its Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a
proportion of total risk-weighted assets, slipped to 11.02
percent from 11.15 percent at the end of 2016.
($1 = 3.5818 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)