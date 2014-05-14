JERUSALEM May 14 Israel's Leumi Card signed a deal on Wednesday that will allow China's UnionPay card holders to make purchases and withdraw money from Bank Leumi cash machines across Israel.

Leumi Card is the credit card unit of Leumi, Israel's second largest bank. It is the first card company to allow UnionPay, China's largest credit card firm, in Israel.

Within a year, UnionPay card holders will have access to more than 40,000 merchants and 360 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Israel, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)