BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.67
* Qtrly net interest income from continuing operations of $62.4 million increased $4.8 million, or 8.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM May 14 Israel's Leumi Card signed a deal on Wednesday that will allow China's UnionPay card holders to make purchases and withdraw money from Bank Leumi cash machines across Israel.
Leumi Card is the credit card unit of Leumi, Israel's second largest bank. It is the first card company to allow UnionPay, China's largest credit card firm, in Israel.
Within a year, UnionPay card holders will have access to more than 40,000 merchants and 360 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Israel, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Qtrly net interest income from continuing operations of $62.4 million increased $4.8 million, or 8.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Meta financial group, inc.® reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017