July 1 Indian corporate houses seeking to apply
for a banking licence with the Reserve Bank of India had until
Monday to do so.
In February, the Reserve Bank of India released guidelines
to allow corporate houses to set up banks, part of an effort to
expand access to financial services in a country where only
about half the population has a bank account.
Licence winners are expected to be announced by the first
quarter of 2014. Below is a list of companies that have said
they would or had applied.
* Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla
conglomerate, which includes Idea Cellular Ltd and
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
* Bajaj Finance Ltd, part of the Bajaj Group,
which includes motorbike maker Bajaj Auto Ltd.
* Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
* IDFC Ltd, a finance company which lends to the
infrastructure sector and has investment banking, private
equity, research and mutual fund operations.
* India Post, part of the Indian ministry of communications
and information technology. Indian post offices offer savings
schemes and sell insurance and mutual funds.
* India Infoline Ltd, part of the IIFL group,
which has interests in brokerage, wealth management, insurance
and consumer loans.
* JM Financial. Former Citigroup CEO Vikram
Pandit would become non-executive chairman of JM's banking arm
if it wins a license.
* L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, part of India's
largest engineering conglomerate, Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
* LIC Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of state-run
Life Insurance Corp of India, the country's largest insurer.
* Magma Fincorp Ltd, a finance company that gives
loans for vehicles, gold and small enterprises.
* Muthoot Finance gives loans against gold.
* Reliance Capital Ltd, controlled by billionaire
Anil Ambani. Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and
Nippon Life Insurance of Japan would each own stakes
of between 4 and 5 percent in the proposed bank.
* Religare Enterprises Ltd, a financial services
firm controlled by the Singh brothers who also control Fortis
Healthcare Ltd. U.S.-based bank Customers Bancorp Inc
will invest $51 million in the bank if the group gets a
licence.
* Shriram Capital, part of the Shriram Group, which includes
truck financier Shriram Transport.
* SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, which mainly
finances infrastructure projects.
* UAE Exchange India, a remittance and foreign exchange
services firm.
* Videocon Industries Ltd, which has interests
ranging from white goods to oil fields.
NOT IN THE FRAY
* Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd MMFS.NS>, part
of the Mahindra Group that includes India's biggest utility
vehicle maker, was seen as a strong contender for licence but
opted not to apply.
* SKS Microfinance Ltd, India's only listed micro
finance company, did not apply. Earlier this year, its chief
financial officer said it would consider applying.
