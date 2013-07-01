(Updates with full list from central bank)
July 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it had received 26 applications for new bank licences, with Tata
Sons Ltd, the holding company for India's largest
conglomerate, among those seeking to set up the first new Indian
banks since 2004.
In February, the central bank released guidelines to allow
corporate houses to form banks, part of an effort to expand
access to financial services in a country where only about half
the population has a bank account.
Licence winners are expected to be announced by the first
quarter of 2014. Below is the list of applicants.
* Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla
conglomerate, which includes Idea Cellular Ltd and
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
* Bajaj Finance Ltd, part of the Bajaj Group,
which includes motorbike maker Bajaj Auto Ltd.
* Bandhan Financial Services, a microfinance lender.
* Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, a diversified
financial services firm.
* IDFC Ltd, a finance company which lends to the
infrastructure sector and has investment banking, private
equity, research and mutual fund operations.
* IFCI Ltd, a financial consultancy and advisory
company.
* Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, part of the Indiabulls
group conglomerate.
* India Post, part of the Indian ministry of communications
and information technology. Indian post offices offer savings
schemes and sell insurance and mutual funds.
* India Infoline Ltd, part of the IIFL group,
which has interests in brokerage, wealth management, insurance
and consumer loans.
* INMACS Management Services Ltd, which provides management
consultancy, corporate finance, audit, tax and legal advisory
services.
* Janalakshmi Financial Services, a microfinance company.
* JM Financial. Former Citigroup CEO Vikram
Pandit would become non-executive chairman of JM's banking arm
if it wins a license.
* LIC Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of state-run
Life Insurance Corp of India, the country's largest insurer.
* L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, part of India's
largest engineering conglomerate, Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
* Magma Fincorp Ltd, a finance company that gives
loans for vehicles, gold and small enterprises.
* Muthoot Finance gives loans against gold.
* Reliance Capital Ltd, controlled by billionaire
Anil Ambani. Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and
Nippon Life Insurance of Japan would each own stakes
of between 4 and 5 percent in the proposed bank.
* Religare Enterprises Ltd, a financial services
firm controlled by the Singh brothers who also control Fortis
Healthcare Ltd. U.S.-based bank Customers Bancorp Inc
will invest $51 million in the bank if the group gets a
licence.
* Shriram Capital, part of the Shriram Group, which includes
truck financier Shriram Transport.
* Smart Global Ventures.
* SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, which mainly
finances infrastructure projects.
* Suryamani Financing Co Ltd, a financial services provider.
* Tata Sons Ltd. Tata is the holding company for India's
largest conglomerate.
* Tourism Finance Corp of India Ltd, which
provides financial services for tourism-related activities.
* UAE Exchange India, a remittance and foreign exchange
services firm.
* Value Industries, affiliated with Videocon
Industries Ltd, which has interests ranging from white
goods to energy.
NOT IN THE FRAY
* Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd MMFS.NS>, part
of the Mahindra Group that includes India's biggest utility
vehicle maker, was seen as a strong contender for licence but
opted not to apply.
* SKS Microfinance Ltd, India's only listed
microfinance company, did not apply. Earlier this year, its
chief financial officer said it would consider applying.
Sources: Reserve Bank of India; Reuters
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu and
David Cowell)