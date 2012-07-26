LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - Nomura research analysts have
calculated that changes to European bank liquidity rules could
add up to EUR150bn to demand for prime Triple A European ABS.
The calculation is based on the shortfall of liquid assets
that the EBA says European banks will face trying to meet the
requirements of the EU's Capital Requirements Regulation and
Directive. This is expected to be EUR1trn, based on implementing
the rules in 2015 and assuming banks have limited success
tailoring balance sheets to meet the rules.
The relevant passage on liquidity says that banks need more
than enough high quality liquidity assets to withstand a 30-day
liquidity crisis where funding cannot be rolled, some funding is
pulled entirely, and certain forms of credit lines are extended.
These liquid assets will largely consist of government
bonds, but up to 40% can be made up of Level 2 assets - covered
bonds, corporate bonds, and certain other debt forms including
lower-rated sovereigns. Structured finance bankers have been
arguing that ABS should be included since the draft liquidity
rules were first published by the Basel Committee in late 2010.
The EBA has said it will observe market liquidity for assets
ahead of the introduction of the rules in 2015, monitoring high
quality RMBS, equities and gold to see whether these assets
should be included.
Nomura said Level 2 assets could make up EUR350bn-EUR465bn
of the shortfall in the system, with ABS filling in between
EUR50bn and EUR150bn of that figure, depending how large the
haircut was to the value of ABS in the buffer and whether
issuers switched back to ABS from covered bonds.
"In the event that they are included, the overall shortfall
banks face is sufficiently large for us to expect the boost to
demand would be very large relative to issuance levels," says
the note, published on Thursday.
"Given the diminished need for issuers to come to market
over the next 6-8 months, any favourable change with respect to
the LCR calculation could tighten spreads significantly as
well."
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson)