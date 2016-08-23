JAKARTA Aug 23 Indonesia's largest lender by assets PT Bank Mandiri Tbk plans to raise 5 trillion rupiah ($378.36 million) through bonds sales this year, part of 14 trillion rupiah larger issuance, it said in a prospectus published on Tuesday.

The bonds will be issued in three series with five-, seven-, and 10-year tenures. The offering period is scheduled for Sept. 23-27, it said. ($1 = 13,215 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Stephen Coates)