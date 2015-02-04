JAKARTA Feb 4 Indonesia's parliament has rejected a government plan to inject 5.6 trillion rupiah ($444 million) into state lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, saying there was not a strong enough case for the capital injection, the deputy head of parliament's budget committee said.

Last month, the government proposed to parliament that Bank Mandiri could raise 9 trillion rupiah in a rights issue, 5.6 trillion of which the government would subscribe to.

The budget body also rejected a capital injection of 956.5 billion rupiah for PT Krakatau Steel Tbk and cut the proposed injection for state miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk from 7 trillion rupiah to 3.5 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 12,620.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Mark Potter)