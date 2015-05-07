JAKARTA May 7 State-controlled PT Bank Mandiri
Tbk, Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, has
internally approved 9 trillion rupiah ($687.81 million) worth of
infrastructure loans in the first half of this year, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
"In the first semester we had approved the funding for
(infrastructure) projects worth 9 trillion rupiah," Budi Gunadi
Sadikin, Mandiri's chief executive, told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference in Jakarta.
It is unclear how much of the funding has been disbursed.
Indonesia will take coordinated action to revive growth
after the worst slowdown since 2009, officials said on
Wednesday, pledging to speed up government spending and prepare
a mix of monetary policy changes.
($1 = 13,085.00 rupiah)
