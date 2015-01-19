(Corrects the rights issue to 9 trillion rupiah from 5.6
trillion rupiah, and the government's investment to 5.6 trillion
rupiah from 3.4 trillion rupiah in the fifth and sixth
paragraphs)
BANDUNG, Indonesia Jan 12 Indonesia unveiled
plans on Monday to inject nearly $4 billion into state-linked
companies in the infrastructure sector and the biggest bank by
assets, in a bid to deploy for growth the money it will save by
slashing fuel subsidies.
Indonesia will inject 48 trillion rupiah ($3.82 billion)
this year into state-owned enterprises mainly in the
infrastructure sector as the government's move to slash fuel
subsidies will give it more fiscal flexibility, the president
said on Monday.
The funds will be allocated to state companies such as port
operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia, construction firm PT Wijaya
Karya Tbk, railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia
and airport operator PT Angkasa Pura, Widodo told reporters.
"After we redirect the fuel subsidies, there's a lot of room
in our budget," Widodo said.
Later on Monday, State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno
said that Indonesia's state-owned PT Bank Mandiri Tbk
will increase its capital by 9 trillion rupiah ($714.6 million)
through a rights issue.
The government will subscribe to 5.6 trillion rupiah worth
of Mandiri shares, Soemarno said, subject to parliament's
approval.
HIGHER INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDING
"Bearing in mind that there will be an expansion in
infrastructure funding, there will be an increase in capital
from state-owned banks," Soemarno said.
She added that Bank Mandiri is being prioritised as its
dividend payout is "quite large" and it will be difficult for
all state-owned banks to tap the capital market at the same
time.
The government owned 60.6 percent of Bank Mandiri as of
September 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. Bank Mandiri
was not immediately available for comment.
"If these rights issue and capital injection do roll out,
loan growth should be accelerated. Jokowi will need this loan
growth to support his GDP growth target of 7 percent," said
Teguh Putra Hartanto, an analyst with Bahana Securities.
On Jan. 1, the government stopped subsidising gasoline
prices altogether and moved to setting prices according to
global oil markets.
Widodo's subsidy reform, made possible by the plunge in
global oil prices, has been widely praised by economists as
opening the way for major changes in the government's spending
priorities.
($1 = 12,595.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Jakarta Newsroom; Additional reporting by Gayatri
Suroyo; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Borsuk)