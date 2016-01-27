JAKARTA Jan 27 PT Bank Mandiri Tbk,
Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, is set to report
single-digit net profit growth for 2015 compared with a year
earlier, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The state-controlled lender, which is scheduled to release
its 2015 earnings in February, had increased provisions for
potential bad loans, Mandiri CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
Mandiri posted a 9.2 percent rise in net profit at 19.9
trillion rupiah ($1.4 billion) in 2014.
($1 = 13,880.00 rupiah)
