* H1 profit 7.08 trln rupiah vs 9.92 trln a year ago

* Provisions rose to 9.9 trln rupiah from 4.0 trln

* NPL expected to fall from Q3 -director (Adds reason for profit fall)

By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, July 26 Indonesia's largest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, reported on Tuesday a 29 percent fall in first-half net profit due to a sharp increase in provisions for bad loans.

State-controlled Mandiri posted a net profit of 7.08 trillion rupiah ($537.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, down from 9.92 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (bit.ly/2a1zQWS)

That was the weakest half-year net profit since July-December 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The bank raised its provisions to 9.9 trillion rupiah from 4.0 trillion rupiah to "anticipate the risk of a rise in bad loans", it said in a statement. Excluding provisions, operating profit rose 13.3 percent to 19.3 trillion rupiah.

Mandiri will strengthen its risk management and restructure certain loans, the bank said, adding that it is also looking at opportunities to develop its business in Southeast Asia.

Non-performing loans, which stood at 3.8 percent, are expected to start declining from the third quarter, Mandiri director Pahala Mansury told Reuters in a text message.

Mandiri shares fell 0.8 percent ahead of the result, underperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange which closed 0.1 percent higher. ($1 = 13,165.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in BENGALURU; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Louise Heavens)