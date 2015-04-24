Fitch: Aussie Bank Results Show Profit Pressures, Rising Capital

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 09 (Fitch) The latest results of Australia's four major banks show that narrowing net interest margins and slowing loan growth continue to weigh on profits, says Fitch Ratings. However, their profitability remains strong compared with international peers and further increases in capital have put them in a strong position to cope with tighter requirements that are likely to be announced later this year. The four maj