JAKARTA, April 24 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, hopes that a planned rights issue could raise around 20 trillion rupiah ($1.55 billion), its chief executive told reporters on Friday.

State-controlled Mandiri's rights issue should take place "latest by 2018", CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin said. The rights issue has to be approved by the government.

Big, state-run Indonesian banks such as Mandiri are counting on government-led infrastructure projects as they reduce credit lines to the commodities sector and as local businesses delay expansion plans.

Mandiri expects its loans to the construction sector to grow 23-25 percent in 2015, director Pahala Mansury told reporters.

The bank posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 5.1 trillion rupiah ($395 million) on Friday.

Total loans grew 13.3 percent to 532.8 trillion rupiah in the three months ended March 31.

($1 = 12,915.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jason Neely)