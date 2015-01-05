TAIPEI Jan 5 The life insurance unit of
Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd said on
Monday it would take a 40 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank
Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT.
The deal will be worth about 3.52 trillion rupiah, Cathay
Financial Holding said in a statement. The major shareholders of
both companies have agreed to the deal.
Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd will complete the deal in two
stages, first taking a 24.9 percent stake in the Indonesian
lender and then taking the remaining 15.1 percent stake at a
later stage, the statement said.
The deal is pending regulatory approvals in Taiwan and
Indonesia.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)