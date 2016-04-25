BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 25 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, has launched a $500 million, five-year bond issue which could be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The lender launched the bond at 260 basis points over midswaps, after tightening the pricing from initial guidance in the area of 275 bps over, the document showed.
The bank attracted orders of over $1.2 billion, including interest from joint lead managers, an earlier document showed.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.