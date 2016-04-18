DUBAI, April 18 Bank Muscat is planning a series of meetings with fixed-income investors starting on Wednesday ahead of a potential dollar-denominated bond issue, Oman's largest lender said in a bourse filing.

The transaction would be of benchmark size -- traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million -- though the actual size and tenor of the bond would be decided by market conditions, the statement said.

A number of banks will act as joint lead managers and bookrunners of the bond, the statement added without naming the arrangers.

