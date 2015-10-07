DUBAI Oct 7 Bank Muscat is seeking
approval to open a commercial banking branch in the United Arab
Emirates (UAE), Oman's largest lender said in a bourse statement
on Wednesday.
Bank Muscat has requested such approval from Oman's central
bank, while separate permission from the UAE central bank is
also required, the statement said.
The bank will announce when it has all the necessary
approvals, it added.
Bank Muscat already has a representative office in the UAE.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)