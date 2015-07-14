DUBAI, July 14 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender, posted a 0.2 percent dip in its second-quarter
net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations,
beating analysts' estimates.
The bank made a profit of 46.5 million rials ($120.8
million) in the three-month period to June 30, compared to 46.6
million rials a year earlier.
Bank Muscat didn't disclose a quarterly breakdown of its
earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on previous
financial statements.
Four analysts on average had forecast a second-quarter
profit of 40.71 million rials, according to a Reuters poll.
The bank made a net profit of 89.8 million rials in the six
months to June 30 compared to 86.4 million rials in the
prior-year period, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse.
Loans and advances rose by 4.6 percent year-on-year to 6.4
billion rials on June 30.
