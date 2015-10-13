DUBAI Oct 13 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender, posted a 15 percent increase in third-quarter
net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations,
meeting analysts' estimates on the back of higher net interest
income.
The bank made a profit of 46.4 million rials ($120.5
million) in the three-month period to Sept. 30, up from 40.4
million rials a year earlier.
Bank Muscat didn't disclose a quarterly breakdown of its
earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on the bank's
previous financial statements.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Bank Muscat's
third-quarter profit would be 43.7-45.3 million rials.
The bank's nine-month net profit was 136.2 million rials
versus 126.7 million rials in the year-ago period. Loan
impairments during the nine-month period rose to 42.7 million
rials from 40.7 million rials.
Loans and advances rose 8.7 percent year-on-year to 6.6
billion rials on Sept. 30, while deposits increased 6.7 percent
over the same timeframe to 6.8 billion rials.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)