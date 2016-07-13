BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG
* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG
DUBAI, July 13 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, beat the average forecast of analysts on Wednesday as it posted a marginal increase in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.
The bank made a profit of 46.7 million rials ($121.2 million) in the three-month period ending June 30, up from 46.5 million rials a year earlier.
Bank Muscat did not disclose a quarterly breakdown of its earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on previous financial statements.
The average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was for a quarterly profit of 43.3 million rials.
The bank made a net profit of 90.5 million rials in the six months to June 30 compared to 89.8 million rials in the prior-year period, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG
* Says its wholly owned engineering subsidiary won hospital relocation project worth 132.9 million yuan