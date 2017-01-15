COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
DUBAI Jan 15 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, in line with analysts' estimates.
The bank made a profit of 39.7 million rials ($103.2 million) in the three-month period ending Dec. 31, up from 39.2 million rials a year earlier.
Bank Muscat didn't disclose a quarterly breakdown of its earnings so Reuters calculated the figure based on previous financial statements.
Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 41.7 million rials.
For the full-year, the bank made a net profit of 176.6 million rials, up 0.6 percent from the same period in 2015, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse.
($1 = 0.3846 Omani rials) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.