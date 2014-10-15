* Q3 net profit 40.4 mln rials vs 39.4 mln rials yr-ago

* Q3 impairments up 49.3 pct y-o-y - Reuters calculations

* Net interest income up 7.5 pct, non-interest up 18.2 pct (Adds detail, context)

DUBAI, Oct 15 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 2.5 percent increase in its third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, narrowly missing analysts' estimates, as gains in income were mostly offset by higher provisioning for bad loans.

The bank made a profit of 40.39 million rials ($104.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse. This compared to 39.4 million rials in the corresponding period of 2013.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, forecast a third-quarter profit of 41.15 million rials.

Impairments in the third quarter rose 49.3 percent year-on-year to 13.35 million rials, according to Reuters calculations. This nullified an increase of 7.5 percent in net interest income, which rose to 62.3 million rials, and a 18.2 percent gain in non-interest income, which stood at 31.2 million rials.

Net profit for the first nine months of 2014 was 126.7 million rials, up from 102.5 million rials in the opening nine months of last year, the filing said.

Bank Muscat's nine-month profit last year was dented by a 15 million rial provision that it was forced to take after being caught up in one of the biggest-ever cyber fraud cases - a provision reversed in full-year numbers after the cash was recouped through its insurers.

Loans and advances rose 7.3 percent year-on-year to 6.43 billion rials at the end of September, while deposits increased 16.5 percent over the same time frame to 6.58 billion rials. (1 US dollar = 0.3850 Omani rial) (Reporting by Praveen Menon and David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)