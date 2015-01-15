DUBAI Jan 15 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender, posted a 26.6 percent decrease in its
fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts'
estimates.
The bank made a profit of 36.5 million rials ($94.8 million)
in the three months to Dec. 31 compared with 49.7 million rials
in the year-ago period, it said in a statement to the Muscat
bourse.
EFG Hermes had forecast a fourth-quarter profit of 39.20
million rials while Gulf Baader Capital Markets had expected
40.89 million rials..
Net profit in 2014 was 163.2 million rials, up 7.3 percent
from the previous year.
Loans and advances rose 9.9 percent year-on-year to 6.75
billion rials at the end of December, while deposits increased
16.4 percent to 6.63 billion rials.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
