* Oman's largest lender posts 26.6 pct drop in Q4 2014 net
profit
* Earnings in same period of 2013 boosted by insurance
payout
* Loans and advances rise nearly 10 pct for full-year 2014
DUBAI, Jan 15 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender, posted a 26.6 percent decrease in its
fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts'
estimates and suffering in comparison with a figure boosted by a
one-off insurance payment last year.
Despite failing to meet expectations, the bank's shares
surged to close up 4.7 percent, against a wider market gain of
1.3 percent. Analysts took heart from loan growth and saw the
stock as having value after recent fluctuations.
Shares in Bank Muscat, in common with other Omani companies,
have traded wildly in recent weeks as concerns over the impact
of falling oil prices on the sultanate's economy have caused
major volatility on local markets.
Bank Muscat made a profit of 36.5 million rials ($94.8
million) in the three months to Dec. 31 compared with 49.7
million rials in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.
The bank's fourth quarter 2013 earnings had included a $38.8
million payout from insurers after the bank was the victim of
one of the biggest cyber fraud cases in history -- an event
which had forced it to make a provision for the amount in the
first quarter that year, significantly impacting its earnings.
The latest results came in lower than estimates from EFG
Hermes and Gulf Baader Capital Markets, which had forecast 39.20
million rials and 40.89 million rials respectively.
Net profit in 2014 was 163.2 million rials, up 7.3 percent
from the previous year.
"It was not a great set of numbers but the major positive
was loan growth, which was up 5 percent in the fourth quarter
from the third quarter," said Aarthi Chandrasekaran, senior
analyst at NBK Capital, which had forecast a full-year net
profit of around 168 million rials.
"Investors like the fact it is a cheap stock and there is
growth coming into the banking system."
Impairments for credit losses for the fourth quarter were
23.6 million rials, down from 24 million rials in the same
period of last year, Reuters calculated from financial
statements.
Loans and advances rose 9.9 percent year-on-year to 6.75
billion rials at the end of December, while deposits increased
16.4 percent to 6.63 billion rials, the bourse filing said.
The lending growth rate is broadly in line with that for the
wider market, with central bank data showing a 10.3 percent
year-on-year rise in November, the latest month for which
figures are available.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
