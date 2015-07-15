By Fatma Al Arimi
| Muscat, July 15
Muscat, July 15 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender, has delayed plans to launch a 500 million rial
($1.3 billion) sukuk programme after the central bank rejected
the proposal, a source at the bank told Reuters.
The regulator informed Bank Muscat in writing that it would
not accept the plans in their current form, which involved the
lender asking for a single approval to issue 100 million rials a
year for the next five years, the source said, adding that the
central bank had concerns over plans to use the sukuk proceeds
to increase personal lending.
"We will restructure the sukuk proposal and file for the
approval again," the source said.
Net loans and advances at the bank reached 6.4 billion rials
in the six months to June 30, up 4.6 percent on the
corresponding period last year, Bank Muscat said as is reported
second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
No one from Oman's central bank was immediately available to
comment on the Bank Muscat sukuk.
The plans for the sukuk to be issued in various tranches was
backed by Bank Muscat's shareholders in March.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Writing By Tom Arnold in Dubai; Editing by David Goodman)