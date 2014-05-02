The issue, which could carry tenors of between three and
five years, would be part of a 500 million rial ($1.3 billion)
sukuk programme which the bank's shareholders approved in March,
said Sulaiman Al Harthy, group general manager of Meethaq, Bank
Muscat's Islamic operation.
He added, "The idea is to have the sukuk in dual currency
since Omani rials are pegged to USD."
The sukuk, which would be the first international issuance
of Islamic bonds from Oman and still require regulatory
approval, would help to fund Meethaq's expansion.
"The sukuk issuance would be gradual and size would depend
on the bank's funding needs. The debut sukuk size could be
around $300 million."
Last November, Omani real estate developer Tilal Development
Co sold the country's first sukuk, raising 50 million rials
through a five-year deal.
Meethaq estimates it has a 60 percent share of Oman's
fledgling Islamic banking sector, partly due to a home financing
portfolio inherited from Bank Muscat, and says it expects growth
across its business lines.
"In the retail segment, home financing is gaining momentum.
Meethaq started with a 100 million rials legacy portfolio in
home finance, hence the emphasis now is on building a corporate
finance portfolio," Harthy told Reuters.
"Presently, the Meethaq financing book size is 350 million
rials which we hope to grow to 450 million riyals by June."
Bank Muscat is one of several Omani conventional banks which
offer Islamic finance through standalone units; two full-fledged
Islamic banks started operations last year, Al Izz Islamic Bank
and Bank Nizwa.
As of December, the country's Islamic banking sector had
total assets worth 808 million rials, deposits of 170 million
rials and Islamic financing of 425 million rials, the central
bank said last month.
