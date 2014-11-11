JAKARTA Nov 11 Indonesia's financial regulator
has approved Japanese finance company J Trust Co Ltd's
proposed purchase of PT Bank Mutiara Tbk, two
officials said on Tuesday.
Bank Mutiara, formerly Bank Century, was bailed out by the
Indonesian government during the global financial crisis in
2008.
The Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation or Lembaga
Penjamin Simpanan (LPS) started a public bidding process for its
99.996 percent interest in Bank Mutiara in April.
"We have received the result of the fit-and-proper test from
OJK (Indonesia's Financial Services Authority), that J Trust has
been approved by OJK to be the new owner of Bank Mutiara," Samsu
Adi Nugroho, an LPS official, said in a text message.
LPS will hold a meeting soon for a transfer in the share
ownership and complete the transaction, Nugroho said.
Nelson Tampubolon, executive head of banking supervision at
the regulator, confirmed that it had sent its approval.
Nugroho and Tampubolon declined to disclose the transaction
price, but an Indonesian lawmaker said in September that J Trust
had offered to buy Bank Mutiara for 4.5 trillion rupiah ($368.85
million).
(1 U.S. dollar = 12,200.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Jason Neely)