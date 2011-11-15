(Adds details, background)
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 15 Malaysia's inflation
rate has peaked and stabilised but there is still risk of it
increasing again, the country's central bank chief said on
Tuesday.
Inflation accelerated sharply in the first half
of this year, largely driven by increases in fuel and food
prices, but has remained relatively flat since June.
"If there were a sudden shortage of commodities or
energy...it will affect our rate of inflation, or if there are
disruptions in the supply of food, it will also cause prices to
rise," Governor Zeti Akthar Aziz told reporters at an Islamic
financial conference in the capital.
"There are always risks on the horizon for both because we
are such an open economy," she added, when asked if inflation or
slowing growth presented a greater risk to the economy.
Bank Negara kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at
3.00 percent at its last policy meeting held earlier this month,
and said it expected inflation to remain stable for the rest of
this year.
Zeti added that the ongoing financial crisis also posed a
downside risk to growth in contrast with the upside risk of
inflation from higher input prices.
Separately, she said the International Islamic Liquidity
Management Corporation (IILM) will issue its first papers within
the next six months, with the value of the initial issuance
expected to be less than $2 billion.
"The first issuance will be a pilot issuance to test the
system," Zeti told reporters.
The IILM is a collaboration between central banks, lenders
and multilateral agencies to provide Islamic finance firms with
tools to manage liquidity..
"There will be regular issuance throughout the year and each
issuance will be in the region of $2 billion. It will be
high-quality, short-term liquid instruments and therefore will
probably be in demand by other funds managing portfolios," she
added.
Meanwhile, two banking groups have been given conditional
approvals for Islamic mega bank licenses, which are Islamic
banks with total capital of at least $1 billion. Zeti did not
disclose the identity of the banking groups.
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Writing by Min Hun Fong; Editing by
Ramya Venugopal)