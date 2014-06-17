BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition says its unit will amalgamate with Goodfood Market Inc
* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction
June 17 Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd
* Says gets china central bank's approval to reduce RRR (reserve requirement ratio) by 50 basis points from June 16
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xut22w
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared poised to clamp down on where corporations can be sued, a potential setback for plaintiffs' lawyers who strive to bring cases in courts and locales they consider friendly.