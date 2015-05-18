BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
DUBAI May 18 Oman's Bank Nizwa has withdrawn its proposal for a merger with United Finance , Nizwa said on Monday, after United received rival offers and invited all suitors to enter a formal bidding process.
In February, Nizwa approached United Finance with a merger proposal, but other potential bidders subsequently expressed interest. Last week, United invited National Bank of Oman , Nizwa and Al Omaniya Financial Services to participate in a bidding process.
Nizwa, which started operating in January 2013 and is one of two full-fledged Islamic banks in Oman, said in February that it saw the proposed merger as a way to speed up its growth. Its statement on Monday did not explain its decision to drop the idea. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
WASHINGTON, May 4 U.S. President Donald Trump, on his third try at overhauling Obamacare, sent no tweets attacking fellow Republicans, set no deadlines and issued no public ultimatums. Lawmakers who met with him said he spoke with them, not at them.